Love thy neighbour: Indian team physio checks up on Bangladesh batsman Nayeem Hasan

Indian cricket team showed the spirit of sports as Indian physio Nitin Patel was seen attending to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan on first day of the second test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday.

Hasan, who came into bat after Liton Das was struck on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery, suffered a similar blow.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli came running to the middle to check on the Bangladesh batsman and signalled towards dressing room asking the physio to visit the player. Patel came down to the crease to attend to Bangladesh's lower-order batter.

Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) official handle tweeted the video of the incident and captioned the post as: "In the end, it's all about the #SpiritOfCricket. #TeamIndia physio, Mr. Nitin Patel attends to Nayeem after he gets hit on the helmet. #PinkBallTest".