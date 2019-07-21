'Limited DRS' classic case of eyewash: BCCI

New Delhi: After the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) under the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) decided to use 'limited DRS' during the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy,

some BCCI officials have called this another attempt to sweep the mistakes under the carpet rather than address the issue of lack of quality umpires.

"We are not surprised in the least. This is how things are done these days, in an ad-hoc manner that focuses more on perception than on substance. What is the intent here? Is the intent to ensure a mechanism to resolve bad decisions in the knockouts?

What about the other 2010 odd games (BCCI hosted a total of 2017 games in the 2018-19 domestic season)? Who is taking the ownership of bad umpiring in those games? Where is the effort to improve the standard of umpiring? Classic eyewash this is," a BCCI official rued.

By Baidurjo Bhose