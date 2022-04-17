Liam Livingstone will be really good Test no 6/7 for England: Michael Vaughan after PBKS batter slams 60 runs off 33 balls against SRH

Amid turbulence in England's Test side, former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Sunday said Liam Livingstone would be a really good Test number 6/7. He said the Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter has "good enough" technique and has all-round skills.

"I really think @liaml4893 could be a really good Test No 6/7 !! His technique is good enough .. Plus what he could offer with his bowling / fielding & confidence is something I would like to see in the team .. #IPL2022," he tweeted.

Michael Vaughan's praise for Liam Livingstone came after the latter smashed 60 off 33 balls (5x4, 4x6) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today.

Livingstone, who was the most expensive overseas player in this season's IPL auction with a price tag of Rs 11.50-crore, resurrected the PBKS innings with a counter-attacking innings. This was his third fifty in four matches.

Reduced to 61/4 inside eight overs after being put in, Livingstone found a perfect ally in No 6 batter Shahrukh Khan (26 off 28 balls; 1x4, 2x6) as the duo stitched together 71 from 49 balls to revive them in the middle overs.

On a slow pitch where scoring was difficult early on, Livingstone did not have any trouble as he had shots all over the pitch.

But the momentum shifted heavily in favour of SRH after Bhuvneshwar (3/22) provided the key breakthrough of Livingstone as PBKS lost five wickets in seven balls with Malik (4/28) producing a perfect final over.

Later, SRH chased down 152 with seven balls to spare.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 08:05 PM IST