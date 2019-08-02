Kusal Mendis escapes unhurt after falling off the bike while celebrating win over Bangladesh

Colombo: Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis escaped unhurt after falling off the bike along with his teammate Shehan Jayasuriya after Sri Lanka completed series whitewash beating Bangladesh by 122-run win in the third and final One-day International (ODI) played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday.

According to a reports in the Indian Express, the winning team was presented with bikes during the post-match presentation. Both Mendis and Jayasuriya decided to go for a ride around the stadium, but as Mendis was trying to take a turn, he lost balance and skidded off the bike along with his teammate, who was on the back seat. Both the players managed to escape unhurt. The guards and groundsmen at the stadium rushed towards the players as the duo struggled to recover from the fall.