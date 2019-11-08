Kumar Sangakkara's advice to Rishabh Pant

New Delhi: Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara has advised under-fire Rishabh Pant to keep things simple while batting as well as keeping if he wants to regain his lost confidence after a string of failures.

Despite a resounding start to his Test career with hundreds in England and Australia, Pant of late has been struggling to hold on to his place in the Indian team, courtesy poor form both with the bat and behind the stumps.

"It's important for him (Pant) to keep things simple and understand his weakness. Once he is able to work on these areas, he needs to strategise and plan, because for him right now he needs to keep things simple and not be under pressure," said the 42-year-old Sangakkara.

"It's also important for someone to talk to him on his batting and keep him off the pressure and let him be free with his game," he said during the Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

Sangakkara felt Pant needs to be neat and tidy behind the stumps as the youngster has been struggling in the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh also. "As a wicketkeeper, it's important to be neat and tidy behind the stumps which will give him confidence.” said Sangakkara.