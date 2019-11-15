Kohli's epic reaction when Mayank Agarwal got 200 is proof that his quest for excellence never stops

India opener Mayank Agarwal scored a flamboyant double-century against Bangladesh on the second day of first test at Holkar Stadium, Indore.
Mayank Agarwal led India's charge in the batting after the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the morning session. India continued to dominate Bangladesh as Agarwal alonside India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane forged a 190-run partnership for the 4th wicket , but the latter departed for 86.
However Mayank did not stopped his firing and raced to 150 in 234 balls and lifted his bat towards the dressing room, where skipper Virat Kohli showed him two fingers indicating the batsman to reach double-figures.
28-year-old Agarwal accepted the challenge and took 69 balls more to achieve his second double-ton of career.
Once again the batsman raised his bat towards his skipper and this time Kohli had different demands as an additional finger was seen in his signal. The captain wanted his player to join his Karnataka teammate Karun Nair and Virender Sehwag to the three-hundred figures haul-mark.
However, this time Agarwal couldn't fulfil his captain's wish and got out on 243 trying to clear the fence but ended up gifting his wicket to off-spinner Mehidy Hasan, who was smashed on numerous ocassions by the opener.
The netizens observed Kohli's gesture towards his player and encouraged the skipper for being very supportive to his player.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)