Kohli's epic reaction when Mayank Agarwal got 200 is proof that his quest for excellence never stops

28-year-old Agarwal accepted the challenge and took 69 balls more to achieve his second double-ton of career.

Once again the batsman raised his bat towards his skipper and this time Kohli had different demands as an additional finger was seen in his signal. The captain wanted his player to join his Karnataka teammate Karun Nair and Virender Sehwag to the three-hundred figures haul-mark.

However, this time Agarwal couldn't fulfil his captain's wish and got out on 243 trying to clear the fence but ended up gifting his wicket to off-spinner Mehidy Hasan, who was smashed on numerous ocassions by the opener.

The netizens observed Kohli's gesture towards his player and encouraged the skipper for being very supportive to his player.