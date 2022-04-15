KKR’s Rasikh Salam ruled out of IPL 2022 with lower back injury, Harshit Rana named as replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Rasikh Salam was on Friday ruled out of IPL 2022 with a lower back injury and young Delhi pacer Harshit Rana has been named as his replacement.

"Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have signed fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Rasikh Salam for the rest of the TATA IPL 2022 season. Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament. His replacement, Harshit Rana, from Delhi will join KKR at his base price of INR 20 Lakh," said the IPL in a statement.

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the season with a back injury.

Chahar had also suffered a hamstring injury during the home series against the West Indies in February.

"Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury," said the IPL in a statement.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 05:33 PM IST