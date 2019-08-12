King Virat Kohli rules Queens Park

Port of Spain: Virat Kohli ended a five-month-long drought for an ODI century when he got to the 3-figure mark against West Indies in the 2nd of the ongoing 3-match series, here on Sunday. Kohli got to his 42nd ODI hundred as he completely dominated the West Indies bowling attack at the Queen's Park Oval.

The hundred on Sunday was also Virat Kohli's 8th ODI hundred against West Indies, one of his favourite oppositions in ODI cricket. The India captain has now scored more than 2000 runs against the Caribbeans as he broke Javed Miandad's 26-year-old record during the course of this knock.

Virat Kohli needed just 111 balls to get to his 77th hundred in international cricket. This was also the India captain's first hundred since March 2019 and his 4th of the year. Kohli scored 445 runs at an average of over 50 in India's 2019 World Cup campaign but he had not scored a hundred.

Virat Kohli was dimissed for 120 while trying to accelerate in the last 10 overs. The India captain raised his bat to acknowledge the applause he was receiving from the Queen's Park Oval crowd.

During the course of the well-paced innings, Kohli also became India's 2nd highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. The skipper went past Sourav Ganguly's mark of 11363 runs in ODI cricket. While Ganguly had needed 311 match, Kohli went past the mark in only his 238th match.

The Indian skipper, Kohli also has broken Rohit Sharma's record for the fastest to 2000 ODI runs against an opposition. Rohit held the record by getting to 2000 in his 37th ODI innings vs Australia. Kohli got past 2000-run mark against West Indies in what was his 33rd ODI innings.

India set 280 target

Seven runs from the last over, India set West Indies 280 target in the second ODI. Shikhar Dhawan continued his poor show with the bat and Rishabh Pant failed to impress at No.4 but Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer then steadies India with their 100-plus stand for the 4th wicket.

Kohli slammed 120 while Iyer got 71 runs. However, West Indies made a good comeback in the death overs. India lost three quick wickets post the rain interruption and manged just 67 runs in the last 10 overs.

Ganguly scored 11,221 runs in 297 innings while Kohli took 229 innings to go past the former skipper. Soon after Kohli broke his record, Ganguly tweeted: "Virat kohli another master class in one day cricket @imVkohli @BCCI .. what a player."

Thirty-year-old Kohli is now only behind Sachin Tendulkar, who has a whopping 18,426 runs to his name which he accumulated over 452 innings.

Kohli is now the seventh highest run scorer in ODIs overall behind Jacques Kallis, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Mahela Jayawardene, Sanath Jayasuriya, Ricky Ponting, Kumar Sangakkara and Tendulkar.

During the course of his knock, Kohli also surpassed Javed Miandad's tally of 1,930 runs to become the highest run-scorer in ODIs against the West Indies.