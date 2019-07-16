Kids, don't take up sport: James Neesham after final loss

New Delhi: England won the World Cup, while New Zealand won the world. If a third category is added it would be - James Neesham won the hearts! The Kiwi batting all-rounder in a tweet expressed his pain and asked kids not to take up the sport, referring to the result based on the boundary countback rule and the aftermath of psychological distress. Neesham further urged the youngsters to take up careers like baking and enjoy life happily. "Kids, don't take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy," Neesham tweeted.

The final between England and New Zealand at the Lord's on July 14 was one for the ages as the match did not have a winner after 50-over and super over action. In the end, England were announced as the champions as they had hit more boundaries, 26, as compared to New Zealand's 17 boundaries in the match.