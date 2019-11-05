Keep winning matches, and a get a chance to come on Chahal TV

New Delhi: India's leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday wished his skipper Virat Kohli 'a happy birthday' in a very quirky manner.

Chahal who is known for hosting 'Chahal TV' with his teammates, took to Twitter to wish Kohli and said: "Happy B'day to the skipper, keep scoring tons and winning matches for India and get a chance to come on Chahal TV #HappyBirthdaySuperV".

Rohit Sharma, India's stand-in skipper for the series against Bangladesh also wished Kohli on Twitter, saying: "Happy birthday @imVkohli here's wishing you a great year. God bless".

Opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan also wished Kohli and he captioned the post as "Many many happy returns of the day @imVkohli. Keep shining brother".

Many football stars such as Bernando Silva and Sadio Mane also wished the swashbuckling Indian star.