Karachi to welcome international cricket after 10 years

High security

Pakistan have put in place stringent security measures normally reserved for heads of state. All the arrangements are being led by the country's military, with around 2,000 security personnel on alert at the team's hotel and at the ground.

Sri Lankan skipper Lahiru Thirimanne -- captaining the side after regular skipper Dimuth Karunaratne pulled out -- is confident cricket will be in focus. "The security has been really first class," said Thirimanne on Thursday.

"We didn't have any problems. The facilities here are really good. Actually we are not allowed to go out from the hotel, so we did some get together and played some FIFA games and carrom." Thirimanne, the most experienced player in the squad with 125 ODIs, accepted the series would be difficult without so many key men.

"It's a good challenge because 10 of our senior players are not here. First of all we must respect their decision because it's not about personal decision, you have to talk about with your families when you take this kind of decision. "Regarding the challenge we are getting here, it's a very good side, I must say that Pakistan has named their best side so, yeah, the thing is we'll have lot of youngsters so it's good opportunity for them to come up and showcase their talent."

Sarfaraz and fast bowler Wahab Riaz are the only Pakistani players who have played a one-day international in Karachi before -- back in 2008. "I can't wait for Friday," said Sarfaraz, who took over as ODI captain in 2017. The remaining ODIs will also be in Karachi on Sunday and Wednesday. The two teams will also play three Twenty20 internationals -- all in Lahore -- on October 5, 7 and 9.

Teams

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Babar Azam (vice-captain), Abid Ali, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Mohammad Hasnain, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thirimanne (captain), Danushka Gunathilaka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Minod Bhanuka, Angelo Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara.

(By AFP)