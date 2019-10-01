Karachi ODI: Babar Azam, Usman Shinwari ensure easy win for Pakistan over Sri Lanka

Karachi: Babar Azam's 115-run knock and Usman Shinwari's five-wicket haul helped Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series here at Karachi.

Chasing 305, Sri Lanka got off to the worst start possible as the side lost its opening five wickets with just 28 runs on the board. Shinwari rattled the top order as he scalped three of the opening five wickets.

Shehan Jayasuriya and Dasun Shanaka got together at the crease for Islanders and they retrieved the innings for the side as the duo put up a stand of 177 runs, which saw both batsmen going past the fifty-run mark.

However, with the increasing asking run-rate, Sri Lanka lost its way as both Jayasuriya (96) and Shanaka (68) were sent back to the pavilion by the 42nd over. Jayasuriya was dismissed by Shinwari whereas Shanaka was sent back to the pavilion by spinner Shadab Khan.

Pakistan did not waste any time in cleaning up the lower order as they bundled out Sri Lanka for 238 runs. Earlier, Azam's knock of 115 enabled Pakistan to post 305/7 in the allotted fifty overs after opting to bat first.

Openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq provided the team with a solid base as the duo put up a partnership of 73 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga got the first breakthrough for Sri Lanka as he dismissed ul-Haq (31) in the 15th over.

Soon after Zaman was also dismissed after playing a knock of 54 runs. After his dismissal, Azam and Haris Sohail steadied the innings for Pakistan as they put up a stand of 111 runs.

Sohail (40) was sent back to the pavilion via run-out, but Azam's century enabled Pakistan to score at a brisk pace.

In the end, Iftikhar Ahmed's cameo of 32 runs off just 20 balls enabled Pakistan to go past the 300-run mark. Pakistan will next take on Sri Lanka in the third ODI on October 2.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 305/7 (Babar Azam 115, Fakhar Zaman 54, Wanindu Hasaranga 2-63) defeat Sri Lanka 238/10 ( Shehan Jayasuriya 96, Dasun Shanaka 68, Usman Shinwari 5-51) by 67 runs.