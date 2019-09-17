Justice For Nimrita: Shoaib Akhtar joins netizens’ social media campaign to demand justice

Islamabad: Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has joined the online campaign to demand justice for Nimrita Kumari. The campaign was started after the body of the final year student was recovered from her hostel room of Chandka Medical College, in Larkana (Pakistan) on Monday.

In the online campaign "#JusticeForNimrita", social media users have demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident. The Pakistani-Hindu medical student was found dead in her hostel room at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), media reports said on Tuesday.