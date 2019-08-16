Josh Hazlewood yields wickets on Ashes return

London: Australia's Josh Hazlewood marked his entry into this season's Ashes with three wickets as England were reduced to 201-6 at tea after the second Ashes Test at Lord's finally started Thursday.

England were in dire straits at 138-6 before Jonny Bairstow (36 not out) and Chris Woakes (25 not out) repaired some of the damage in an unbroken seventh-wicket stand of 63.

After rain washed out Wednesday's first day, Australia captain Tim Paine decided to field first after winning the toss in a bid to exploit England's vulnerable top order.

Fast bowler Hazlewood, the only change to the Australia side that beat England by 251 runs in the first Test at Edgbaston last week, backed up that decision in just the second over of the match by removing opener Jason Roy for a duck.

He then dismissed England captain Joe Root (14) to leave the hosts reeling at 26-2. Rory Burns, following up his maiden Test hundred at Edgbaston, made 53 after twice being dropped off Peter Siddle, and the left-handed opener shared a third-wicket partnership of 66 with Joe Denly (30).

But Denly's exit after lunch sparked a collapse that saw England lose four wickets for 46 runs.

Hazlewood, in for fellow paceman James Pattinson, struck with his third ball when Roy was caught behind by wicketkeeper Paine after fending loosely outside off stump at a rising delivery.

It was a brilliant start for Ashes-holders Australia, looking to win their first Test series away to England in 18 years, with the hosts a wicket down without a run on the board.

Root, England's best batsman, did cover-drive two successive Pat Cummins deliveries for textbook fours in the seventh over.