Jonty Rhodes as fielding coach?

New Delhi: Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes has applied for the position of India men's cricket team fielding coach. "Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has applied for fielding coach. Still, there is time for the final selection.

He has worked with IPL team and there is no issue of conflict of interest," confirmed a BCCI source to ANI on Wednesday. The Indian cricket board on July 16 invited applications for men's cricket team head coach and support staff.

The current coaching staff comprising head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R Sridhar, who were all given a 45-day contract extension, will get an automatic entry in the recruitment process.

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu captain Sunil Subramanian, who was appointed as team manager in 2017, got an extension as well. All of them can re-apply except trainer Shankar Basu and physiotherapist Patrick Farhart, who ended their journey with team India following the semi-final exit in the World Cup.