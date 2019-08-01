Jofra Archer’s freakish tweet

Mumbai: Once again a tweet from Jofra Archer has gone viral on social media after the India batsman Prithvi Shaw was handed a doping ban by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday.

Shaw was handed an eight-month back-dated ban (till November 15, 2019) after ingesting a prohibited substance called Terbutaline. Four years ago there was a tweet from Archer which said, "Unlucky Shaw", is being circulated on social media due to the eerie coincidence in this case, reports India Today.

Archer's tweets during the Cricket World Cup 2019 regarding some of the outcomes of the matches had gone viral. There was a Archer tweet for nearly everything that happened during the showpiece event in England which the hosts won.

The Cricketing fraternity was able to dig up old tweets from Jofra Archer's Twitter timeline and relate it to some of the highlights of World Cup 2019 in England.

The results were freakish, to say the least. From "Jadeja can bat tho" to "How new Zealand lost this game?1?1?1?11", England's World Cup-winning fast bowler seemed to have predicted the entire WC 2019. And the predictions are still going on it seems with Shaw's case being the latest.