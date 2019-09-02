Jasprit Bumrah enters history books

Kingston: Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in Test cricket after he dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase off consecutive balls on Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies.

The hat-trick hero (6/27) left it to Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma to take the remaining three wickets and skittle West Indies out for 117 in the first innings on Day 3 of the second Test at Sabina Park on Sunday. India, who were bowled out for 416 in the first innings, lead West Indies by 299 runs.

This is only the 44th instance of a bowler taking a hat-trick in the history of Test cricket and the third time that an Indian has done so. Harbhajan Singh did so in the historic Eden Gardens Test between India and Australia in 2001 when he got Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne off consecutive deliveries.

Irfan Pathan then dismissed Salman Butt, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf in the third Test of India's 2005/06 tour of Pakistan in Karachi.