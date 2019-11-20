Jadeja to Mumbai Indians? You'll need Tom Cruise, says CSK

Last week, we saw numerous high-profile IPL players get traded from one franchise to another, just ahead of the deadline for teams to cut players from their squads. Among those were names like Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin, who were both traded to the Delhi Capitals as they begin their push for a title.
In the middle of all this, one opportunistic fan cheekily took to Twitter, tagging CSK to ask if they'd trade star player Ravindra Jadeja over to Mumbai Indians.
Most requests of this nature would be ignored, but CSK took the time out to respond to the fan in style.
Better get Ethan Hunt on the line, Mumbai!
Both teams have massive fan followings, owing to their being the two most successful IPL franchises, combining for 7 of 10 titles. They've played each other in the finals on four occasions, the most recent of which was last year. Ravi Jadeja has been a key cog in Chennai's side over the years, and seeing him play in Mumbai's colours would certainly appear wrong to both sets of fans.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)