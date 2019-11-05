It's always nice beating a good team: New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme

London: After securing a win over England on Tuesday, New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme said that it is always nice beating a 'good team'.

"Definitely you can't give them an inch. You've got to keep hitting them hard and try and win every game when you can," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Grandhomme as saying.

"They're pretty good lads and they're a good team so it's always nice beating them but we've got to move on from that," he added.

Grandhomme played a knock of 55 runs helping New Zealand rack up a massive total of 180 runs which England failed to chase and faced a 14-run defeat. Despite setting a respectable total, Grandhomme is of the opinion that they were 20 runs short.