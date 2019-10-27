‘It’s a win-win for Indian cricket’: Ravi Shastri on Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI president

After Sourav Ganugly’s appointment as the 39th president of BCCI, India's head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Indian cricket is going towards the right direction.

According to Hindustan Times, Ganguly and Shastri had their own share of differences in the past but both seemed to have buried that for good. After taking over as BCCI president, Ganguly too had made it clear that there was no question of thinking about removing Shastri from the coaching job as Team India has done exceedingly well under him. Shastri, on Friday, returned the favour by welcoming Ganguly in his new role.

"My heartiest congratulations to Sourav for taking over as the BCCI president. His appointment is an indication that Indian cricket is moving in the right direction," Shastri told The Times of India. "He's always been a natural leader. When someone like him -- who already dipped his feet into cricket administration four or five years ago -- takes over as president of the BCCI, it's a win-win for Indian cricket. "These are difficult times for the Board and there's a lot of work to do to bring BCCI back on the path of glory. I wish him all the best in his stint," he added.

Shastri also backed Ganguly’s view of BCCI getting its dues from the International Cricket Council (ICC). Ganguly, who was formally elected as BCCI’s 39th president on Wednesday, said that BCCI is supposed to get $372 million from ICC in the next five-year cycle.