"Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye": Gautam Gambhir mocks security arrangements made for Sri Lankan team

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir has shared a video on his Twitter handle and mocked the security arrangements made for the Sri Lankan team on tour in Karachi for the limited-overs series against the Men in Green.

Sharing the video, which in all probability was recorded by a Pakistani citizen, Gambhir tweeted: "Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye."

In the one-minute 26 seconds long video, two Karachi men, sitting in a car, seem to be mocking the level of security that has been deployed for the ongoing three-ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The two men narrate how cricket is being played in Pakistan in a "curfew-like situation".

Over 20 vehicles were deployed for the visiting team as they were heading for the National Stadium in Karachi for the second ODI which Pakistan won by 67 runs on Monday.

International cricket has returned to Pakistan after almost a decade and in order to ensure that no untoward incident happens to the visiting Sri Lankan team, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has promised for a foolproof security.