‘It was nothing personal’: Diana Edulji on differences with Vinod Rai

Mumbai: COA member Diana Edulji on Tuesday said there were serious differences within the Vinod Rai-led panel like there would be in a democratic organisation but there was nothing personal in any of their public showdowns.

"It was a good experience and a long journey, didn't think that the journey would last so song, but I am happy with the end result that elections and office-bearers are coming back and BCCI will be run by them now," Edulji, a former India captain said.

Edulji and former CAG Rai often disagreed publicly on key issues, most notably over the appointment of national coaches, both men and women. "We have (had) our differences, and we have aired it also openly.. in any organisation that works. I have been always batted on the front foot but nothing personal, it was just (on) principals those stands were taken and that's it.”