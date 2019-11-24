Is Sunil Gavaskar okay? India legend courts controversy with comments during Ind v Ban 2nd Test

Sunil Gavaskar is a cricketing legend, with more Test centuries than anyone not named Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, or Rahul Dravid. Nowadays though, he plies his trade as a cricket commentator, and as such, was present for the second Test between India and Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

During the game, which was a one-sided blowout in favour of India, "Sunny" made a few choice statements that didn't sit well with viewers.

When Bangladesh were forced into making two concussion substitutes during their first innings, Gavaskar thought it appropriate to voice his displeasure with the implementation of this rule.