Irfan Pathan donates food to needy, says giving is a way of life

New Delhi: India pacer Irfan Pathan on Monday donated food to the needy people and said that 'giving is a way of life'. Pathan took to Twitter and shared photos where he can be seen distributing food to the needy people along with his father.
"Giving is a way of life. Those words have been given inherent to me by my father ever since when he use to earn 3500 rupees a month aftr wrking 14 hours a day. Even thn Abba used to always do d charity in his little way even now it goes on. Blessed to have a father like him:)," he tweeted.
After making an ODI debut in 2004, the 34-year-old pacer clinched 173 wickets in 120 matches. In the longest format of the game, Pathan has 100 wickets in 29 matches.
