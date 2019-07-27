Ireland bowled out for 38 in pursuit of gettable 182 against England

London: England registered a 143-run victory against Ireland on day three of the one-off Test match here at Lord's Cricket Ground on Friday. For England, Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad bagged six and four wickets, respectively.

Earlier, England resumed their batting on 303/9. Broad and Olly Stone came out to bat but failed to add a single run on the scoreboard. Stone was bowled out by Stuart Thompson and restricted England to 303 runs.

Ireland chasing a target of 182 were bowled out for 38 runs in just 94 balls. This was the lowest team total at the Lord's and the worst innings by any team since 1955.

For Ireland, skipper William Porterfield along with James McCollum opened the batting. Woakes provided the early breakthrough for the English team in the fourth over, Jonny Bairstow caught brilliant catch of Potterfield (2) behind the stumps.

After the fall of the first wicket, the Irish team lost wickets in quick intervals. Andy Balbirnie joined McCollum in the middle. Balbirnie (5) could not able to hold his end for long and became the victim of Broad on the last delivery of the seventh over.

In the very next over Paul Sterling (0) gave away his wicket cheaply to Woakes. After the dismissal of Sterling, Ireland's score was at 3/19.

Visitors could not overcome with the early blows as they kept on losing wickets at quick succession. Ireland lost three wickets adding just five runs to the scoreboard. McCollum (11), Gary Wilson (0), and Kevin O'Brien (4) failed to leave their mark.

After the collapse of the Irish batting order, tailenders too departed early. Mark Adair (8), Stuart Thompson (4), Andy McBrine (0), and Tim Murtagh (2) could not take their team over the line.

Brief scores: England 303 (Jack Leech 92, Jason Roy 72, Mark Adair 3-66) defeated Ireland 38 (James McCollum 11, Chris Woakes 6-17, Stuart Broad 4-19) by 143 runs.

Woakes on Lord's Honours Board

Pacer Chris Woakes on Friday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards after scalping six wickets against Ireland.

Lord's Cricket Ground welcomed Woakes to its honours board as saying, "Welcome to the Lord's Honours Boards again, @chriswoakes! What a sublime performance." In 27 match long career, he has 78 wickets under his name with the best figure of 6-17 against Ireland in this match.

The 135-year-old Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) decided to recognise centuries and five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket earlier this year. The change was part of MCC's refurbishment drive at the 'Home of Cricket' ahead of 2019 season.