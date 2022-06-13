IPL Media Rights: Disney Star wins TV rights, Viacom 18 grabs digital

Tata IPL Trophy | BCCI

Disney Star won the coveted IPL Indian sub-continent TV rights for a whopping Rs 23,575 crore, while Viacom18 grabbed the digital rights with a bid of Rs 20,500 crore at the media rights auction on Monday.

The BCCI is set to laugh its way to the bank after selling its IPL TV and digital rights for the Indian sub-continent for a combined amount of Rs 44,075 crore, making it one of the richest entities in the sporting world.

“Star has retained Indian TV rights of IPL for next five years while Viacom18 has got the digital rights. The combined per match value only from Indian TV and digital rights per game is 107.5 crore. With these bids, monopoly of one broadcaster in IPL ends,” a senior BCCI functionary said on condition of anonymity.

Package A (Indian sub-continent TV Rights) for 410 IPL matches across five seasons from 2023 to 2027 has been sold for Rs 23,575 crore, which is effectively Rs 57.5 crore per game.

However, it is India subcontinent’s digital rights that stole the thunder with Rs 50 crore per game being offered by Viacom18 (with Uday Shankar and James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems) after Star as the winner of Package A challenged them.