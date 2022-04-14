IPL 2022: Who is Yash Dayal? All you need to know about Gujarat Titans' new bowler

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans in their match against Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday made two changes as Yash Dayal, Vijay Shankar came in place of Darshan Nalkande and Sai Sudharshan.

Yash Dayal, meanwhile, will be playing his first IPL game. The 24-year-old was bought by the Gujarat Titans for Rs 3.20 crore on the day two of IPL 2022 Mega Auction held in Bengaluru in February this year.

Born of December 13, 1997, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, Dayal made his List A debut for his state in the 2018–19 Vijay Hazare Trophy on 21 September 2018. He made his first-class debut for UP in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy on 1 November 2018. He made his Twenty20 debut for Uttar Pradesh in the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on 21 February 2019.

Dayal has trained under Glenn McGrath at the MRF Pace Foundation, and has also also been guided by Praveen Kumar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who are his statemates.

Speaking with HT, the left-arm speedster said McGrath worked with him on hitting the right lengths consistently. He also explained to the youngster the importance of a smooth run-up.

Dayal said he aims to to hit 150kph one day. “During a Vijay Hazare game, when I was fielding at the boundary, my video analyst told me that I was hitting 140kph. That’s when I understood my pace. It felt very good that I was hitting 140 consistently. I am aiming to hit 150 one day,” he said.

The youngster further said he will try to get the priced scalps of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 07:48 PM IST