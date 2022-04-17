IPL 2022: 'Swing King' Bhuvneshwar Kumar completes 150 IPL wickets; check out list of highest wicket-takers in IPL history

'Swing King' Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday completed 150 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL), becoming only the seventh bowler in the history of the cash-rich tournament to do so.

In Sunrisers Hyderabad's clash against Punjab Kings at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai today, the veteran bowler set the tone for his team by picking an early wicket in the form of stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan. He also got the important wicket of Liam Livingstone as PBKS couldn't get the finishing touches.

In all, Kumar took three wickets in the match. His figures of 3/22 are his best and second three-wicket haul in 48 matches in IPL since 2018.

List of highest wicket-takers in IPL history:

Dwyane Bravo - 174* wickets

Lasith Malinga - 170 wickets

Amit Mishra - 166 wickets

Piyush Chawla - 157 wickets

Yuzvendra Chahal - 151* wickets

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 150* wickets

Harbhajan Singh - 150 wickets

