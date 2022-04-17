IPL 2022: Shubman Gill is 'match dayyyy ready' as GT takes on CSK at Pune's MCA Stadium

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill on Sunday took to Instagram and said he was "match dayyyy ready" ahead of his team's Indian Premier League (IPL) match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune later today.

The youngster has had two quiet games after starting IPL 2022 in an imperious fashion. He will be looking to stamp his class on the contest and his team will rely him to give them the impetus and take on the likes of Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana.

GT vs CSK Preview:

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans are on a high after their skipper Hardik Pandya dished out his best performances in IPL 2022 during their 37-run victory against Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on April 14. Pandya smashed an unbeaten 87 off just 52 deliveries as the IPL newbies amassed 192/4 in 20 overs before restricting the Royals to 155/9.

Abhinav Manohar too played a key role, scoring 43 off 28 before Miller slammed an unbeaten 14-ball 31.

But there is little doubt that CSK will pose a huge challenge despite their unflattering position on the points table. CSK's victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 'Southern Derby' shows how dangerous the Ravindra Jadeja-led outfit is.

Besides, Gujarat Titans' spinner Rashid Khan and middle-order batter David Miller will be eyeing key milestones during the game.

While Rashid, the Afghanistan cricketer, is just one short of reaching 100 IPL wickets, Miller is 33 runs away from completing 8,000 runs in T20 cricket.

(With IANS inputs)

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 05:10 PM IST