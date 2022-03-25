IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals to appoint new social media team after skipper Sanju Samson expresses displeasure over caricature

Ahead of the start of IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals on Friday said they will revisit their overall digital strategy and appoint a new social media team in due course.

In a statement, RR said, "In light of today's events, we will be making changes to our approach and team on social media. Everything is well within the squad ahead of the first game as the boys prepare for SRH."

"The management will revisit our overall digital strategy and appoint a new team in due course. We realise that it is the IPL season and fans want the account to post updates regularly. We will find temporary solutions in the interim," the statement added.

This comes after RR skipper Sanju Samson expressed his displeasure over a caricature posted on the team's official Twitter handle. "Its ok for friends to do all this but teams should be professional. @rajasthanroyals," Samson tweeted.

Check out the deleted post:

Meanwhile, RR will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on March 29.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) full squad

Sanju Samson (captain and wicket-keeper), Karun Nair, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, James Neesham, Anunay Singh, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jruel (wicket-keeper), Shubham Garhwal, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Tejas Baroka, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 09:24 PM IST