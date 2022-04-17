IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH: Liam Livingstone's 60 takes Punjab to 151; Umran Malik picks up 4 wickets, T Natarajan 3

In a remarkable turnaround, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday managed to restrict Punjab Kings (PBKS) to 151 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Most of the credit must go to speedster Umran Malik who ended with four wickets to his name and didn't concede a single run in the final over of the match.

Veteran Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone for SRH by picking an early wicket in the form of stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan and he was clinical at the death too. He got the important wicket of Liam Livingstone as PBKS couldn't get the finishing touches.

Livingstone scored 60 runs off 33 balls. However, the rest of the PBKS batters made only 84 off 87 balls.

After his brilliant spell, Malik said the heat in Mumbai doesn't concern him and added that his line and length has got better over the last few days.

"Needs some time (to realise what he's done). In Jammu, it usually gets to 47 or 48 degrees, so it doesn't matter (the heat), it's actually nice to play in this heat. I think I have got my line and length better over the last few days, the plan was to keep it full and straight, and in that channel just outside off," he said.

Earlier, SRH won the toss and chose to bowl first. In a big blow to Punjab Kings, their captain Mayank Agarwal missed out after being hit on the toe.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 05:36 PM IST