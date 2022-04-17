IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya posts pictures with 'main man' MS Dhoni ahead of GT vs CSK clash

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Hardik Pandya on Sunday afternoon tweeted a picture with former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the two teams at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune later today. "My main man ❤️," Pandya captioned the post.

GT vs CSK Preview:

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans are on a high after their skipper Hardik Pandya dished out his best performances in IPL 2022 during their 37-run victory against Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on April 14. Pandya smashed an unbeaten 87 off just 52 deliveries as the IPL newbies amassed 192/4 in 20 overs before restricting the Royals to 155/9.

Abhinav Manohar too played a key role, scoring 43 off 28 before Miller slammed an unbeaten 14-ball 31.

But there is little doubt that CSK will pose a huge challenge despite their unflattering position on the points table. CSK's victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 'Southern Derby' shows how dangerous the Ravindra Jadeja-led outfit is.

CSK's strength is their depth in batting and their spin bowling, which makes for a neat match-up with the Titans', who have got some extremely good spin-hitters in their line-up, and have among the more potent bowling attacks in the competition.

Once again, GT will rely on Shubman Gill to give them the impetus and take on the likes of Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Maheesh Theekshana. The youngster has had two quiet games after starting IPL 2022 in imperious fashion, and will be looking to stamp his class on the contest soon.

However, as crucial as Gill is, all eyes will be on captain Hardik. His batting reached a different level in the last game, while his fielding was spectacular.

Besides, Gujarat Titans' spinner Rashid Khan and middle-order batter David Miller will be eyeing key milestones during the game.

While Rashid, the Afghanistan cricketer, is just one short of reaching 100 IPL wickets, Miller is 33 runs away from completing 8,000 runs in T20 cricket.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 04:17 PM IST