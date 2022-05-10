e-Paper Get App
IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans post 144 for 4 against Lucknow Super Giants, Shubman Gill makes 63

PTI | Updated on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:29 PM IST

Pune: Shubman Gill of Gujarat Titans plays a shot during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, at the MCA International Stadium in Pune, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. | (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)
Pune: Opting to bat, Gujarat Titans scored 144 for four in their Indian Premier League match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Tuesday.

Opener Shubman Gill top-scored for the Titans with a with 63 not out off 49 balls while David Miller chipped in with 26.

For LSG, Avesh Khan took two wickets for 26 runs while Mohsin Khan and Jason Holder got one each.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Titans: 144 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 63 not out; Avesh Khan 2/26).

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 09:30 PM IST