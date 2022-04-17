IPL 2022: Four wins on the trot for Sunrisers Hyderabad as they defeat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets; check out points table

Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered their fourth win on the trot as they defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday 1 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Chasing 152, Rahul Tripathi (34 off 22) and Abhishek Sharma (31 off 25) stitched a 50-run partnership for the second wicket after skipper Kane Williamson got out early.

Punjab spinner Rahul Chahar, who conceded 14 runs off his first over, came back strongly to remove both the set batters.

At 77/3, Aiden Markram (41 off 27) and Nicholas Pooran (35 off 30) batted sensibly, and took SRH to the fourth place in the points table.

Earlier, young pace sensation Umran Malik produced a stunning 20th over as Sunrisers Hyderabad bundled out Punjab Kings for 151.

The 22-year-old uncapped pacer was on fire in the last over when he picked three wickets while the fourth came via run out. The over ended up being a rare wicket maiden.

Malik's sensational spell came after Liam Livingstone's counter-attacking counter-attacking 60 off 30 balls (5x4, 4x6).

The English all-rounder, who was the most expensive overseas player in this season's IPL auction with a price tag of Rs 11.50-crore, resurrected the PBKS innings after an early collapse.

Reduced to 61/4 inside eight overs after being put in, Livingstone found a perfect ally in No 6 batter Shahrukh Khan (26 off 28 balls) as the duo stitched together 71 from 49 balls to revive them in the middle overs.

On a slow pitch where scoring was difficult early on, Livingstone did not have any trouble as he had shots all over the pitch.

But the momentum shifted heavily in favour of SRH after Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided the key breakthrough of Livingstone with Kane Williamson taking a superb low catch in the final delivery of the penultimate over.

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 07:26 PM IST