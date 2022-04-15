IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tests positive for Covid-19

Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for Covid-19, news agency ANI reported. Farhat is being closely monitored by the medical team of the Delhi Capitals.

"Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for Covid-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," a statement released by the IPL read.

this is a breaking story

Further details are awaited.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 05:05 PM IST