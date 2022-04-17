IPL 2022: David Miller's 94, Rashid Khan's 21-ball 40 take Gujarat Titans home against Chennai Super Kings; check out points table

David Miller's 94 off 51 balls and stand-in skipper Rashid Khan's game-changing 21-ball 40 took Gujarat Titans (GT) home against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune.

Chasing 170, the Titans got off to the worst possible start after it lost in-form opener Shubman Gill (0) and Vijay Shankar (0) in quick succession. Wriddhiman Saha (11 off 18 balls), Abhinav Manohar (12 off 12 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (6 off 14 balls) were also not able to contribute much.

However, David Miller played a blinder and smashed an unbeaten 51-ball 94, while Rashid Khan slammed a 21-ball 40 as the Titans chased down the total with one ball to spare.

Invited to bat, CSK posted 169 for five, riding on Ruturaj Gaikwad's 48-ball 73 and Ambati Ruyudu's 46 off 31 balls.

After the loss, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja said, "We started brilliantly, as a bowling unit we did well in the first 6 overs. When we were batting, the wicket was holding up a bit. The ball was gripping, but we didn't execute our plans in the last 5 overs. I thought CJ could execute his yorkers, but he couldn't do so. That's the beauty of T20 cricket."

This was the fifth win in six games for Gujarat Titans, while the fifth loss in six games for Chennai Super Kings.

Check out the points table below:

Published on: Sunday, April 17, 2022, 11:34 PM IST