IPL 2022: BCCI releases full schedule, CSK to face KKR in opening match

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 which will be held in Mumbai and Pune.

A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days. The 15th season will start on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

On March 27, the league will stage its first double-header starting off with a Day game at Brabourne where the Delhi Capitals will square off against Mumbai Indians. The DY Patil Stadium will host the clash between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at night.

The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on March 29 when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.

There will be 12 doubleheaders in total with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium.

The schedule for the Playoffs and the IPL 2022 final to be played on May 29 will be announced later.

Group A: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, and Lucknow Super Giants.

Group B will consist of: Chennai Super Kings, Sunrises Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 05:25 PM IST