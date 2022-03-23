IPL 2022: 25 percent spectators to be allowed inside stadiums

The Indian Premier League has come back home after a pandemic pause. The 15th edition of the IPL will be a homebound one, to be played only in Maharashtra, with the fun and games set to begin at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26; most important, it will have ticketed audience in attendance.

However, the stadiums at all the three venues -- Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune -- would host just 25 per cent spectators, ostensibly in deference to the menacing microbe that has displayed time and again its ability to queer the pitch.

In the inaugural feature on Saturday, the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders.

With the addition of two new teams – the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – the IPL will have 74 matches this season, with 70 of them being played at Mumbai’s Wankhede and Brabourne Stadiums, Navi Mumbai’s D Y Patil ground and the MCA International Stadium in Pune.

As many as 20 games each will be held at Wankhede and D Y Patil, while 15 each will be hosted at Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

The IPL returns to India after about a year. In 2021, the league was played behind closed doors across a few venues in India, only to be suspended midway in May, after multiple Covid cases were reported in its bio-bubble. The remaining matches were then played in the UAE in September-October.

The 2020 edition of the league was also played in the UAE.

The tickets for the league phase went on sale from March 23 and can be purchased at the league’s official website www.iplt20.com. or from on www.BookMyShow.com.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 11:27 PM IST