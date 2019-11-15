IPL 2020: Twitter goes crazy after Mayank Markande traded twice

On Thursday, the IPL transfer window was closed down where teams like Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals had signed some big deals.

There were surprising names of Ajinkya Rahane and Dhawal Kulkarni being traded on the final day of the transfer window. The biggest shock fans reacted was Mayank Markande who along with spinner Rahul Tewatia was exchanged to Rajasthan Royals for Rahane.

Earlier in August, Markande was traded by Mumbai Indians to Delhi Capitals, swapping the leg-spinner with West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford.