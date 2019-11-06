IPL 2020 to have an extra umpire just for no-balls?

The Indian Premier League Governing Council met at the BCCI HQ on Tuesday and as expected, the biggest topic of discussion was the introduction of the concept of 'Power Player'. Since there was no conclusion to the debate, the matter is set to be discussed further as per those present in the meeting that was chaired by Chairman Brijesh Patel.

The agency had reported on Monday that the IPL GC would discuss the concept of 'Power Play'. As per the plan, teams would be allowed to substitute a player at the fall of a wicket or at the end of an over at any point in the game. The idea has the capacity to change match situations and induce out-of-the-box thinking and strategising from the two teams and engage the fans further.

“We are exploring all the options and decision will be taken over the course of time. The idea is to make the tournament fan-friendly, and we will take every suggestion into consideration. But Power Player may not be used in the next edition of the IPL due to lack of time. Before we implement that in the IPL, we need to test that in domestic tournaments and that will take some time,” the official told Sportstar.