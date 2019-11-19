IPL 2020: How much money does each team have after player retention?

The IPL 2020 moves to Kolkata for the most anticipated event before the tournament starts i.e IPL auctions that will take place on Decmeber 19 in the capital city of West Bengal.
Last week, the retention window was closed after each team was done with trading their players and released the ones unwanted. So after retaining the core players the team has an exact amount of money left in their purse for the upcoming auctions.
The teams will only bid for the players that fills the team's requirements. There were a total of 127 players retained that also includes 35 foreign players in the retention window.
Let us have a look at how muc money each team has after the trading and retendtion window:-
1) Mumbai Indians
The defending champions has backed its core team as they believe in them, since the senior players like Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, Lasith Malinga have lead the charge for the MI Paltans and will continue to do the same in the upcoming season.
Mumbai released six of their foreign players namely Ben Cutting, Jason Behrendorff, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Beuran Hendricks.
Mumbai also released Yuvraj who retired from IPL and International cricket in June. The four-time champions only need to bring seven players to complete their squad. Akash Ambani & co have 13.5o crores, the least by any team before the auctions.
2) Chennai Super Kings
Just like their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians, Super Kings also goes with its core team backing their oldest players MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina.
The runner-ups for last year have released 5 players ahead of the auctions. Mohit Sharma, Sam Billings and David Willey are the only notable releases. CSK only has 5 slots left to complete their squad. With Rs 14.60 left CSK will be aiming to strengthen their middle order.
3) Delhi Capitals
The Northern franchise which roped in experienced players like Ashwin and Rahane will be also focusing to get more pace bowlers to the team.
Last year the team brought in Sourav Ganguly as team's mentor and that resulted them to qualify for the playoffs and finish at 3rd position. The Capitals currently have 27.85 crore in their account.
Currently, they have 14 players in their squad and in the auctions they will be eyeing to rope more overseas players in the team.
4) Sunrisers Hyderabad
Hyderbad have released the least number of players in the retention list. Releasing all-rounders Shakib al-Hasan and Yusuf Pathan has given them enough budget of Rs 17 crores to target seven more players to finish their squad. SRH will aim to get more spinner bowlers in the auctions.
5) Rajasthan Royals
The inaugral champions of IPL traded one of their senior-most player Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals and got two spinners in exchange. Royals will be led by former Australia captain Steve Smith.
Royals also released their expensive players Jaydev Unadkat whom they bought for 8.4 crores in 2019 IPL auctions. Dhawal Kulkarni and Krishnappa Gowtham were traded in the transfer window. So Royals should be targetting to strengthen their bowling unit. Eleven players are needed with 4 overseas slots puts them in prime position for a rebuild.
6) Kings XI Punjab
The Preity Zinta owned company has the highest bag to shop in the IPL auctions with 42.70 Crores. The team released their senior-most player David Miller and traded skipper Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals with a 1.5 crores deal along with spinner Jagadessha Suchith.
They also let the leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy go, who was picked in 2019 auctions for 8.7 crore. The Punjab outfit has retaine the likes of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul in the new season.
7) Kolkata Knight Riders
This year, KKR will have the second largest purse and will be able to spend it on 11 players, four of them being overseas. KKR had made some surprising releases with opening batsman Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa showed the door.
They will highly rely on all-rounder Andre Russell and youngster Shubman Gill in nest season to lift the morale of the team up. KKR has 35.65 Crores in their purse.
8) Royal Challengers Bangalore
The team which shines bright on the paper every year and shocks at the bottom-rock on points table has released a total of 12 players. The Bangalore franchise has 27.90 crore for the upcoming auction.
They released big names amongst Colin de Grandhomme, Shimron Hetmyer and Tim Southee. Like always the team will by skipper Virat Kohli and prime batsman AB de Villiers.
