IPL 2020: Complete list of players released ahead of the auction

IPL outfits have come up with some shocking news after releasing some of their highly-rated players from their respective squads. Some of the surprising releases are the likes of KKR power-hitters Chris Lynn and Robin Uthappa.

Kings XI Punjab also bids farewell to their senior-most player David Miller along with pace bowling duo of Andrew Tye and Sam Curran.

While Jaydev Unadkat who was the most expensive player sold at 2019 IPL auction was released by Rajasthan Royals after two seasons.

Here is the complete list of players released by their respective teams:-

1) Mumbai Indians: Ben Cutting, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Barinder Sran, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Milne, Beuran Hendricks, Rasik Dar, Pankaj Jaiswal, Yuvraj Singh

2) Chennai Super Kings: Sam Billings, Dhruv Shorey, David Willey, Mohit Sharma, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Scott Kuggeleijn

3) Delhi Capitals: Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Jalaj Saxena, Bandaru Ayappa, Nathu Singh, Manjot Kalra, Ankush Bains

4) Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shakib Al-Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui

5) Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Anrich Nortje, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, KC Cariappa, Matt Kelly, Nikhil Naik, Prithvi Raj Yara, Shrikiant Munde

6) Kings XI Punjab: David Miller, Sam Curran, Andrew Tye, Varun Chakravarthy, Moises Henriques, Prabsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi,

7) Rajasthan Royals: Jaydev Unadkat, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Prashanth Chopra, Liam Livingstone, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Sudhesan Midhun

8) Royal Challengers Bangalore: Marcus Stoinis, Colin de Grandhomme, Shimron Hetmyer, Tim Southee, Henrich Klassen, Dale Steyn, Kulwant Khejroliya, Milind Kumar, Nathan-Coulter Nile, Prayas Barman, Akshdeep Nath, Himmat Singh

The IPL 2020 Auctions will take place on December 19 at Kolkata.