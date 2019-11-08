IPL 2020: Ashwin to capitalise with Delhi in the coming season

Kings XI Punjab trades their prime spinner Ravichandran Ashwin to Delhi Capitals for left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith along with 1.5 crores INR as a deal confirmed by KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia.

Ashwin who was bought by the Punjab franchise for a sum of 7.60 crores will be getting the same pay at Capitals. Ashwin was appointed as the captain of KXIP in 2018 following the departure of Australian Glenn Maxwell to Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) in the same year.

Ashwin led the northern franchise in 28 matches for the past two seasons where he could win only 11 matches for his side. The team started the tournaments well under Ashwin as they grabbed early wins but they failed to carry the momentum in both the seasons. KXIP finished on seventh (2018) and sixth(2019) positions on the points table.

Ashwin scalped 25 wickets for Punjab with his best figures came against his former team Chennai Super Kings in a 2019 meeting where he picked 3 wickets for 23 runs at Chepauk.

According to Wadia, there was a mutual understanding between team management and their captain throughout the move.

Everyone is happy with this deal. We are happy, Ashwin is happy and Delhi is happy. We were in talks with three teams but have finally come to this conclusion. We wish Ashwin the very best," Wadia was quoted by PTI.

There is no clarity from the team management regarding the successor of Ashwin, but star batsman KL Rahul who has been consistent with the bat becomes the favourite contender for the position.

Even senior player David Miller who had led the side in 2016 can be another option to be considered for the top role.