India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: The best memes on Rohit Sharma stealing Virat Kohli's thunder

Rohit Sharma took a terrific diving catch to dismiss Mominul Haque early in the second Test between India and Bangladesh. But the catch itself isn't what has caught everyone's eye.
Rohit dived in from second slip to make the catch, grabbing it before it could reach the man at first slip - Virat Kohli. The image of Rohit diving in front of his captain has gone viral, spawning a new meme for the world to enjoy(?)
India dominated the first session, leaving Bangladesh wobbling at 73/6 at the call of play.
