Injured South Africa opener Aiden Markram to miss Ranchi Test

Ranchi: South Africa opening batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the third and final Test match against India beginning Saturday in Ranchi after he sustained an injury to his right wrist.

According to a Cricket South Africa media release, the injury took place following Markram's dismissal in the second innings of the second match that saw India go on to win by an innings and 137 runs. In a moment of frustration with his own performance, he lashed out at a solid object, resulting in his injury.

An apologetic Markram, who is already on his way home, said he has learnt from this misadventure of his, taking full accountability of the situation. "It's sad to be going home on this note and I completely understand what I've done wrong and take full accountability for it. It's unacceptable in a Proteas environment and to let the team down is what hurts me the most," said Markram.

"I've learned a lot from this and the other players I'm sure, have learned from it as well. We understand in sport that emotions run high and sometimes the frustration gets the better of you as it did for me, but like I said, it's no excuse. I've taken full responsibility for it, I have apologised to the team and hopefully I can make it up to them and the people of South Africa soon," he added. No player has been called up as a replacement.

Recently, Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh also injured his right hand after he punched his hand on a wall in the dressing room in frustration during a Sheffield Shield match. South Africa lost the first two Tests played in Visakhapatnam and Pune and will look to play for pride in the third Test in Ranchi.