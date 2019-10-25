Injured Mohammad Saifuddin ruled out of Series

Dhaka: Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin was on Thursday ruled out of the upcoming three-game T20 series against India owing to a nagging back injury.

The 22-year all-rounder, who had missed Bangladesh's crucial World Cup match against Australia at Nottingham and the ODI series in Sri Lanka, will not be able to recover in time from a back injury for the India series, beginning November 3.

Multiple scans confirmed that the persistent injury would take more time to heal and he will continue his rehab while being monitored by the Bangladesh Cricket Board's medical team.

Saifuddin, who has taken 12 wickets in 13 T20Is, did not feature in any competitive match since playing the final of a T20 tri-series featuring Afghanistan and Zimbabwe on September 24.

"Due to a reoccurring back injury Saif(uddin) will be rested from the India tour this year giving him an opportunity to consolidate his recovery over a longer period of time," said Bangladesh team physiotherapist Julian Calefato in a statement.

"He now will also have the opportunity to spend more time strengthening his body and his situation will be reviewed by the medical team again in the upcoming weeks for further updates."