Indian players to hold discussion on conflict of interest issue today

Mumbai: To take part in a discussion on the issue of 'conflict of interest', key India cricketers including Dilip Vengsarkar and Parthiv Patel arrived at Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) headquarters in Mumbai on Monday.

Many other key cricketers both retired as well as from present Team India are expected to take part in this meeting to discuss the issue with Supreme court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA). Former cricketers Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman are also expected to reach the BCCI headquarters later today.

Earlier, Dravid was accused of conflict of interest by Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's member Sanjay Gupta. According to the complaint Dravid was conflicted as he is the current National Cricket Academy (NCA) head and is also employed as the vice-president of India Cements Group.

When this issue came to light, former cricketer Sourav Ganguly had said that conflict of interest has become a new fashion in Indian cricket. Harbhajan Singh also agreed with Ganguly's comment.

However, Ravi Thodge, member of the CoA on August 13, said that there was no conflict of interest in the appointment of Dravid as the NCA's head.

"There is no conflict in Rahul's case. He has got a notice. We cleared his appointment, as we saw no conflict," Thodge had said. "If Ombudsman there (sees any conflict), we will have our response going to the Ombudsman as to why there is no conflict, he has to consider it," he had added.