Indian Cricketers' Association membership process begins

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday issued a release to announce the commencement of membership application process in the Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) -- the official players' association for male and female ex-cricketers in India. As per the release, all retired male and female international cricketers and retired domestic cricketers who have played a certain number of first-class matches are eligible to apply for ICA membership. Information regarding the membership eligibility criteria and the application process is available on the official website of the ICA (www.indiancricketersassociation.com).

The board informed the interested individuals who meet the eligibility criteria and wish to participate in the 2019 ICA elections to apply for ICA membership on or before September 21 through the online application form available on the ICA website. The first ICA elections are scheduled to be held on October 11 under the supervision of the Electoral Officer of the board. The members of the ICA will elect the ICA board and representatives to the BCCI and BCCI Member Association governance bodies. Individuals who have previously communicated their interest in being members of the ICA through their state associations and/or the BCCI are also required to apply for ICA membership through the online application form. Commenting on the development, Chairman of the Supreme Court appointed Steering Committee G.K. Pillai, IAS (Retd.), said: "The ICA is a monumental step towards protecting and advancing the interests of cricketers in India. The body will not only benefit former cricketers in the form of welfare measures but will also provide an avenue for cricketers to participate in the governance of cricket at both the BCCI and member association level. "What is particularly noteworthy is that the ICA gives a voice to both male and female as well as international and domestic ex-cricketers. We hope that retired cricketers take advantage of this opportunity and apply for membership to the ICA and help the ICA in becoming a substantial voice in the governance of cricket in India."