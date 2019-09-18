India will try out new players in ongoing series against South Africa

Mohali: Skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said India will try out new players and test their temperament in the ongoing series against South Africa. "Bowlers showed a lot of character. The pitch was very good and they (South Africa) got off to a good start so it was an outstanding effort from the bowler to pull the game back from us," he said at the post-match press conference.

"That's exactly what we're looking at, try out new people and see who stands up under pressure," he added. Asked about the mantra behind his consistency, Kohli said: "It's the badge in front of my shirt. It's a pride to play for my country so whatever it takes to get over the line, I will do. Get the team across the line anyhow. If you want to make your team win, you'll find a way."