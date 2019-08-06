India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard fined for disobeying umpire during second T20I

Dubai: ICC on Tuesday fined West Indies all-round Kieron Pollard for disobeying umpire's instruction during the second T20I match against India in Florida.

Pollard has been fined 20 percent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to disobeying an umpire's instruction during an international match.

The incident occurred after Pollard called a substitute onto the field despite having been repeatedly told by the umpires that a request must be made for a substitute to come onto the field and being advised to wait until the end of the next over.

Pollard did not follow the umpire's instructions. He denied the offence and as such had a formal hearing in front of match referee Jeff Crowe of the Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees.

He was found guilty following the hearing. On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.

India, with an unassailable lead 2-0, would aim to white-wash the West Indies in the third T20I in Guyana later today.